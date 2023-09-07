© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Fillin' your funk prescription

By Carla Eckels
Published September 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT

Sunday, September 10

We're going to have a funky good time this week on Soulsations! We'll fill your prescription with brand new Afro-Cuban funk from Cimafunk and Funk Master George Clinton! They're jammin' with "Funk Aspirin". Also on the way, funky tunes from James Brown and The J.B.'s, live, Lakeside, Ohio Players, Parliament, Whodini, Kool & The Gang and a funky gospel groove from Natalie Wilson and SOP.

Plus, this week's DoubleTake is the funky "A Real Mother For Ya" by Johnny 'Guitar' Watson and covered by Mel Waiters.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels