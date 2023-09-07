Fillin' your funk prescription

Sunday, September 10

We're going to have a funky good time this week on Soulsations! We'll fill your prescription with brand new Afro-Cuban funk from Cimafunk and Funk Master George Clinton! They're jammin' with "Funk Aspirin". Also on the way, funky tunes from James Brown and The J.B.'s, live, Lakeside, Ohio Players, Parliament, Whodini, Kool & The Gang and a funky gospel groove from Natalie Wilson and SOP.

Plus, this week's DoubleTake is the funky "A Real Mother For Ya" by Johnny 'Guitar' Watson and covered by Mel Waiters.

