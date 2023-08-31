© 2023 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating 1971 soul music

By Carla Eckels
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT

Sunday, September 3

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s a golden hour of 1971 soul music! We’ve got the sounds of the legendary Al Green, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ike & Tina Turner, Lou Rawls, The Beginning of the End and the Dramatics. Also, gospel great Andraé Crouch & the Disciples.

On this week’s DoubleTake, we go back five decades with the fabulous Jackson 5 singing “Never Can Say Goodbye” and a wonderful cover by Junior Walker & The All Stars.

And Wichita bass player and recording artist Dale Black, Jr. shares his insight on the bass line of the 50-year-old classic "What’s Going On" by Marvin Gaye.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
