Music
Soulsations

Live recordings from Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and more

By Carla Eckels
Published August 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT

Sunday, August 27

Soulsations has some great live recordings by incredibly talented artists, including Earth Wind & Fire and Ramsey Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, War, and a groovin' gospel track from O'Landa Draper and the Associates.

This week's DoubleTake features the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin with a funky live version of her 1971 hit "Rock Steady" (on Soul Train) and Dawn Robinson, one of the founding members of En Vogue, with her jammin' cover version.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
