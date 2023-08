It’s the 50th year anniversary of the Roberta Flack hit, “Killing Me Softly With His Song. KMUW’s Julie Brin shares her thoughts on the 1973 version and the hip-hop cover by The Fugees on this week’s DoubleTake. Also, hear the soulful sounds of Tony! Toni! Tone!, PJ Morton, Jill Scott, Cameo and gospel great Yolanda Adams. Plus, my cousin, Kansas City’s Angela Carole Brown, by way of LA, talks about her jazzy number “Presently Thinking”.