Music
Soulsations

Kook and the Gang, Prince and Tevin Campbell, Beyonce, Denise Williams + more

By Carla Eckels
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll celebrate with new music by Kool and the Gang, “We Are the Party”. Also, classics from Prince and Tevin Campbell, Beyonce, Denise Williams and a jazzy summer tune by Wolfgang Haffner featuring legendary vibraphonist, Roy Ayers. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from my brother-in-law and Houston native, Gary Carter, the fabulous “Golden Time of Day” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and an engaging soulful cover, by Motown artist, Kem.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
