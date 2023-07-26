Kook and the Gang, Prince and Tevin Campbell, Beyonce, Denise Williams + more

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll celebrate with new music by Kool and the Gang, “We Are the Party”. Also, classics from Prince and Tevin Campbell, Beyonce, Denise Williams and a jazzy summer tune by Wolfgang Haffner featuring legendary vibraphonist, Roy Ayers. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from my brother-in-law and Houston native, Gary Carter, the fabulous “Golden Time of Day” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and an engaging soulful cover, by Motown artist, Kem.