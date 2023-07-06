© 2023 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Getting into the groove with Cornell C.C. Carter

By Carla Eckels
Published July 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll get into the groove with a new single by Cornell C.C. Carter, “It’s So Nice”. We’ll share classics by Marvin Gaye, One Way, and DeBarge.

South African guitarist, Jonathan Butler and soul singer, Maysa, take us higher with “If I Ever Lose This Heaven” and we’ll rise “Early In The Morning” with gospel great Andraé Crouch.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the alluring “It Seems to Hang On” by songwriter hall-of-famers, Ashford & Simpson and a brand-new cover by Tony Award winning actress/singer, Melba Moore.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
