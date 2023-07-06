Getting into the groove with Cornell C.C. Carter

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll get into the groove with a new single by Cornell C.C. Carter, “It’s So Nice”. We’ll share classics by Marvin Gaye, One Way, and DeBarge.

South African guitarist, Jonathan Butler and soul singer, Maysa, take us higher with “If I Ever Lose This Heaven” and we’ll rise “Early In The Morning” with gospel great Andraé Crouch.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the alluring “It Seems to Hang On” by songwriter hall-of-famers, Ashford & Simpson and a brand-new cover by Tony Award winning actress/singer, Melba Moore.

