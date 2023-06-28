Sunday, July 2

It’s a soulful, groovin’ summer on Soulsations with tunes recorded live including a new release from Kem, who is celebrating 20 years with Motown. Also, timeless live classics by Earth, Wind & Fire and Ramsey Lewis, Natalie Cole and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. The talented ensemble, O’landa Draper and the Associates serve up a live gospel groove. Plus, we’ll “Rock Steady” with this week’s DoubleTake from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin featured on Soul Train and a funky cover by En Vogue founder, Dawn Robinson.

