© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

It’s a soulful, groovin’ summer on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT

Sunday, July 2

It’s a soulful, groovin’ summer on Soulsations with tunes recorded live including a new release from Kem, who is celebrating 20 years with Motown. Also, timeless live classics by Earth, Wind & Fire and Ramsey Lewis, Natalie Cole and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. The talented ensemble, O’landa Draper and the Associates serve up a live gospel groove. Plus, we’ll “Rock Steady” with this week’s DoubleTake from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin featured on Soul Train and a funky cover by En Vogue founder, Dawn Robinson.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels