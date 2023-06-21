© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Groovin’ tunes all hour long on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT

Sunday, June 25

It’s groovin’ tunes all hour long on Soulsations including new sounds, “As a Matter of Fact” by writer/producer/singer Babyface. He was recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert. Also, new gospel, “Gotta Believe”, by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, classic tunes from Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Brother’s Johnson, and a perineal summertime groove by Sly and the Family Stone. Plus, the fun sounds of Jon Batiste, Cimafunk and we’ll “Float On” with The Floaters. We’ll also journey to “Love Land” on this week DoubleTake by Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band and a jammin’ version by Tower of Power.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels