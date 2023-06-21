Sunday, June 25

It’s groovin’ tunes all hour long on Soulsations including new sounds, “As a Matter of Fact” by writer/producer/singer Babyface. He was recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert. Also, new gospel, “Gotta Believe”, by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, classic tunes from Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Brother’s Johnson, and a perineal summertime groove by Sly and the Family Stone. Plus, the fun sounds of Jon Batiste, Cimafunk and we’ll “Float On” with The Floaters. We’ll also journey to “Love Land” on this week DoubleTake by Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band and a jammin’ version by Tower of Power.