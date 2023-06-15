New music from the legendary band Con Funk Shun

Sunday, June 18

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand-new single by the legendary band, Con Funk Shun, “Text Me Tomorrow”. Also, founder Michael Cooper shares insight on writing one of their hits, “I’ll Set You Out OK”. Hear the “Outstanding” sounds of The Gap Band with lead vocalist, Charlie Wilson who was recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and a top charting gospel hit “Never Knew Love”, by Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago featuring Grammy-winning singer, Stephanie Mills. Plus, this week’s Doubletake is a classic slow jam by the dynamic trio, The Emotions, “Don’t Ask My Neighbors”, described as pure perfection. Also, a jazzy version by saxophonist André Ward featuring vocalist, Chantel Hampton.