© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

New music from the legendary band Con Funk Shun

By Carla Eckels
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT

Sunday, June 18

Coming up on Soulsations, a brand-new single by the legendary band, Con Funk Shun, “Text Me Tomorrow”. Also, founder Michael Cooper shares insight on writing one of their hits, “I’ll Set You Out OK”. Hear the “Outstanding” sounds of The Gap Band with lead vocalist, Charlie Wilson who was recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and a top charting gospel hit “Never Knew Love”, by Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago featuring Grammy-winning singer, Stephanie Mills. Plus, this week’s Doubletake is a classic slow jam by the dynamic trio, The Emotions, “Don’t Ask My Neighbors”, described as pure perfection. Also, a jazzy version by saxophonist André Ward featuring vocalist, Chantel Hampton.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels