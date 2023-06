Sunday, July 4

Coming up on Soulsations, legendary R&B artist, Alexander O’Neal has out a new single, “The One For Me”, we’ll share his new music and classics including this week’s DoubleTake, “Saturday Love” by Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal and a cover by KeKe Wyatt featuring Ruben Studdard. Also, soulful tunes by Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Tom Browne, Earth Wind and Fire and contemporary gospel by 21:03.