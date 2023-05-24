Wrapping up Stevie Wonder month

© 2023 KMUW
Sunday, May 28

We wrap up Wonderfest on Soulsations, our month-long birthday celebration featuring Stevie Wonder tunes. The music icon turned 73 on May 13th. Hear my conversation with Ricky McKinnie, a long-time member of the 5-time Grammy-winning The Blind Boys of Alabama. McKinnie talks about their popular cover of “Higher Ground”, by Stevie Wonder and what it was like to perform with the music icon. We’ll also share the song “Love Fell On Me” by Shelea’ featuring Wonder on harmonica, more of his love songs, as well as the meaningful “Cash in Your Face,” a song specifically about housing discrimination from Wonder’s 1980 album Hotter than July.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
