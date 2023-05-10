© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

The Stevie Wonder celebration continues

By Carla Eckels
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
Sunday, May 14

The birthday fun continues with our month-long musical tribute to Stevie Wonder who was born May 13, 1950. Former Supreme and Stevie Wonder backup singer, Susaye Greene talks about what it’s like to write a song with the musical genius – Michael Jackson’s, I Can’t Help It.” KMUW’s Lorenzo Atkinson brings us this week’s DoubleTake, the Stevie Wonder mellow ballad – “Knocks Me Off My Feet” also covered by R&B singer/songwriter Donell Jones. Plus, hear the heartfelt “Until You Come Back to Me” by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, co-written by Stevie Wonder and Take 6 features the music icon playing harmonica on their song, “You Know You’re In Love”.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
Carla Eckels