The Stevie Wonder celebration continues

Sunday, May 14

The birthday fun continues with our month-long musical tribute to Stevie Wonder who was born May 13, 1950. Former Supreme and Stevie Wonder backup singer, Susaye Greene talks about what it’s like to write a song with the musical genius – Michael Jackson’s, I Can’t Help It.” KMUW’s Lorenzo Atkinson brings us this week’s DoubleTake, the Stevie Wonder mellow ballad – “Knocks Me Off My Feet” also covered by R&B singer/songwriter Donell Jones. Plus, hear the heartfelt “Until You Come Back to Me” by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, co-written by Stevie Wonder and Take 6 features the music icon playing harmonica on their song, “You Know You’re In Love”.