Bob Johnson / Courtesy Photo

Sunday, May 6

Musical icon Stevie Wonder turns 73 on May 13th. We'll celebrate with his music! We also take you to Saginaw, Michigan, Wonder's birthplace, with Bob Johnson, M-Live editor for the Saginaw News and the Bay City Times, who tells us the latest about a Stevie Wonder monument.

Plus, hear Stevie Wonder songs by India Arie and Tony Momrell and a fantastic DoubleTake – "Do I Do" by Mr. Wonder and a grab-your-attention-instrumental, by saxophonist Gabriel Bello.