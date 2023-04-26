New music from Kevin Ross and a remake from Melvin Crispell III

Sunday, April 30

Hear "Look My Way", the new song by singer/songwriter, Kevin Ross, and a refreshing gospel remake of “God Is” by Melvin Crispell III. He's the 2019 winner of BET’s singing competition Sunday Best. Plus, William “WAK” King, a founding member of the legendary Commodores, talks with us about how the band first was given authority to write their own songs at Motown.

We also remember singer, actor, activist, Harry Belafonte on this week’s DoubleTake with his famous Jamaican folk song “Day O” and a Go-Go version by Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers.