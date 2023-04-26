© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

New music from Kevin Ross and a remake from Melvin Crispell III

By Carla Eckels
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT
Sunday, April 30

Hear "Look My Way", the new song by singer/songwriter, Kevin Ross, and a refreshing gospel remake of “God Is” by Melvin Crispell III. He's the 2019 winner of BET’s singing competition Sunday Best. Plus, William “WAK” King, a founding member of the legendary Commodores, talks with us about how the band first was given authority to write their own songs at Motown.

We also remember singer, actor, activist, Harry Belafonte on this week’s DoubleTake with his famous Jamaican folk song “Day O” and a Go-Go version by Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
