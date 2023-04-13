© 2023 KMUW
Explore the Commodore Museum with founder Johnny Bailey

By Carla Eckels
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT
Sunday, April 16

Michael Collins

This week on Soulsations, Johnny Bailey, the founder of the Commodore Museum in Tuskegee, Alabama, shares details about what’s inside the museum dedicated to a legendary band that has sold 70 million albums worldwide.

We’ll share a new project by Kem, who is celebrating 20 years with Motown. Kem has recorded his first live album and wrote a book about his journey. Also, we’ll “Walk on Water” with a new gospel release from Lena Bryd Miles.

This week’s DoubleTake is from Michael Collins of Kansas City, the enticing “Don’t You Know That?” by captivating artist, Luther Vandross and a great cover by the ever-so-talented, Rahsaan Patterson.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
