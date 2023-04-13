Explore the Commodore Museum with founder Johnny Bailey

Sunday, April 16

Carla Eckels / KMUW Michael Collins

This week on Soulsations, Johnny Bailey, the founder of the Commodore Museum in Tuskegee, Alabama, shares details about what’s inside the museum dedicated to a legendary band that has sold 70 million albums worldwide.

We’ll share a new project by Kem, who is celebrating 20 years with Motown. Kem has recorded his first live album and wrote a book about his journey. Also, we’ll “Walk on Water” with a new gospel release from Lena Bryd Miles.

This week’s DoubleTake is from Michael Collins of Kansas City, the enticing “Don’t You Know That?” by captivating artist, Luther Vandross and a great cover by the ever-so-talented, Rahsaan Patterson.

