Explore the Commodore Museum with founder Johnny Bailey
Sunday, April 16
This week on Soulsations, Johnny Bailey, the founder of the Commodore Museum in Tuskegee, Alabama, shares details about what’s inside the museum dedicated to a legendary band that has sold 70 million albums worldwide.
We’ll share a new project by Kem, who is celebrating 20 years with Motown. Kem has recorded his first live album and wrote a book about his journey. Also, we’ll “Walk on Water” with a new gospel release from Lena Bryd Miles.
This week’s DoubleTake is from Michael Collins of Kansas City, the enticing “Don’t You Know That?” by captivating artist, Luther Vandross and a great cover by the ever-so-talented, Rahsaan Patterson.