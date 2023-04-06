© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

Celebrating Easter on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
Sunday, April 9

We highlight the joy of gospel music on this week’s Soulsations, including the sounds of legendary gospel artists CeCe Winans, Andraé Crouch, Rev. Milton Brunson with The Thompson Community Singers and frontline Praise and Worship Leader, Stephen Hurd. Also, Natalie Rolfe, one half of the Wichita gospel duo NuLyric, will share how she came to create the popular music video for “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus”.

This week’s DoubleTake features the classic song “Expect Your Miracle” from Grammy Award-winning gospel giants The Clark Sisters. We'll also hear the brand new instrumental version by one of the sisters, singer/songwriter and organist Twinkie Clark, who is an inaugural inductee of the Hammond Organ Hall of Fame.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
