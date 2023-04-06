Celebrating Easter on Soulsations

Sunday, April 9

We highlight the joy of gospel music on this week’s Soulsations, including the sounds of legendary gospel artists CeCe Winans, Andraé Crouch, Rev. Milton Brunson with The Thompson Community Singers and frontline Praise and Worship Leader, Stephen Hurd. Also, Natalie Rolfe, one half of the Wichita gospel duo NuLyric, will share how she came to create the popular music video for “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus”.

This week’s DoubleTake features the classic song “Expect Your Miracle” from Grammy Award-winning gospel giants The Clark Sisters. We'll also hear the brand new instrumental version by one of the sisters, singer/songwriter and organist Twinkie Clark, who is an inaugural inductee of the Hammond Organ Hall of Fame.