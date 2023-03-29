© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

Thee Lehmanns Brothers bring the funk

By Carla Eckels
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
Sunday, April 2

Hear funky music by R&B and hip hop group the Lehmanns Brothers, also groovin' tunes from The Brand New Heavies, Kool & The Gang and The O'Jays. We'll also be joined by Johnny Bailey, the founder of the Commodore Museum in Tuskegee, Alabama, and former bodyguard for the band, to hear about how the legendary Commodores interact with fans.

This week's DoubleTake selection comes from Wichita's DJ Super Mario: "Heaven" by BeBe & CeCe Winans and a new cover by Anthony David and Algebra Blessett.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
