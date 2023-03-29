Thee Lehmanns Brothers bring the funk

Sunday, April 2

Hear funky music by R&B and hip hop group the Lehmanns Brothers, also groovin' tunes from The Brand New Heavies, Kool & The Gang and The O'Jays. We'll also be joined by Johnny Bailey, the founder of the Commodore Museum in Tuskegee, Alabama, and former bodyguard for the band, to hear about how the legendary Commodores interact with fans.

This week's DoubleTake selection comes from Wichita's DJ Super Mario: "Heaven" by BeBe & CeCe Winans and a new cover by Anthony David and Algebra Blessett.