Soulsations

New music from Motown legend Smokey Robinson

By Carla Eckels
Published March 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
Sunday, March 26

Hear “If We Don’t Have Each Other”, the new single by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Also, powerhouse singer Tamela Mann has released a new gospel single titled “Finished.” We’ll also hear classics from The Isley Brothers, George Benson and Karyn White, and remember R&B balladeer Bobby Caldwell.

This week’s DoubleTake is the self-empowerment anthem “Golden” by Jill Scott and a cover by Bren’nae DeBarge, who married into the hit-making DeBarge musical family.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
