New music from Motown legend Smokey Robinson
Sunday, March 26
Hear “If We Don’t Have Each Other”, the new single by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Also, powerhouse singer Tamela Mann has released a new gospel single titled “Finished.” We’ll also hear classics from The Isley Brothers, George Benson and Karyn White, and remember R&B balladeer Bobby Caldwell.
This week’s DoubleTake is the self-empowerment anthem “Golden” by Jill Scott and a cover by Bren’nae DeBarge, who married into the hit-making DeBarge musical family.