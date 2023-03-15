© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

Celebrating women with Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and more

By Carla Eckels
Published March 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, March 19

We’re celebrating women this week on Soulsations with tunes from such greats as Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Gladys Knight and Sister Sledge. Plus, hear contemporary gospel from Wichita female ensemble TRU and jazzy tunes from new Grammy winner Samara Joy and Kansas City’s Angela Carole Brown.

Wichita singer Kimberly Paige shares her favorite choice for DoubleTake, “I’m Every Woman”, featuring versions by Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels