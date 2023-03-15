Celebrating women with Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and more

Sunday, March 19

We’re celebrating women this week on Soulsations with tunes from such greats as Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Gladys Knight and Sister Sledge. Plus, hear contemporary gospel from Wichita female ensemble TRU and jazzy tunes from new Grammy winner Samara Joy and Kansas City’s Angela Carole Brown.

Wichita singer Kimberly Paige shares her favorite choice for DoubleTake, “I’m Every Woman”, featuring versions by Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston.

