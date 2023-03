Sunday, March 12

Get ready to groove to great sounds by Lakeside, Cameo, The RH Factor, The Temptations, Aurra, Teddy Pendergrass and Lupe Fiasco. We’ll clap our hands “A Lil’ Louder” to a gospel jam by The Rance Allen Group.

And for this week's DoubleTake, we’ll get “Up for the Downstroke” with Parliament and BWB.