Soulsations

Gene Moore and India Arie's 'Beautiful' new song

By Carla Eckels
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST
Sunday, March 5

Gene Moore and India Arie come together to sing the new love song "Beautiful". We'll also hear Whitney Houston with a previously unreleased single, "Far Enough" from the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. We'll also feature classics from Michael Jackson, Prince and the Revolution and The Whispers share an engaging, inspirational tune, "In the Name Of Jesus".

This week's DoubleTake features the legendary songstress Roberta Flack with "Killing Me Softly With His Song." Then we take it up a notch with a new up-tempo remix by DJ Spinna.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
