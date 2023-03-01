Gene Moore and India Arie's 'Beautiful' new song

Sunday, March 5

Gene Moore and India Arie come together to sing the new love song "Beautiful". We'll also hear Whitney Houston with a previously unreleased single, "Far Enough" from the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. We'll also feature classics from Michael Jackson, Prince and the Revolution and The Whispers share an engaging, inspirational tune, "In the Name Of Jesus".

This week's DoubleTake features the legendary songstress Roberta Flack with "Killing Me Softly With His Song." Then we take it up a notch with a new up-tempo remix by DJ Spinna.

