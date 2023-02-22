It's a party with new music from Kool & The Gang

Sunday, February 26

“Let’s Party” with new music from the legendary band, Kool & The Gang. Hear the latest tune "Brand New" by the talented S.E.L and “I’m in My Prime” from the sensational group The Spinners. We'll also hear the contemporary gospel groove, “My Sufficiency (Is Enough with Jesus)“ by The Crusade.

This week’s DoubleTake is the ever-popular 1979 jam “Funkin’ for Jamaica” by trumpeter Tom Browne and a jazzy cover by pianist and music producer Bob Baldwin.