Soulsations

It's a party with new music from Kool & The Gang

By Carla Eckels
Published February 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST
Sunday, February 26

“Let’s Party” with new music from the legendary band, Kool & The Gang. Hear the latest tune "Brand New" by the talented S.E.L and “I’m in My Prime” from the sensational group The Spinners. We'll also hear the contemporary gospel groove, “My Sufficiency (Is Enough with Jesus)“ by The Crusade.

This week’s DoubleTake is the ever-popular 1979 jam “Funkin’ for Jamaica” by trumpeter Tom Browne and a jazzy cover by pianist and music producer Bob Baldwin.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
