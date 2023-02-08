The 'Velvet Voice of Love' and more Valentine's Day feelings

Sunday, February 12

It's all about love this week on Soulsations, including songs by two artists who recently took home 2023 Grammy awards: Robert Glasper for Best R&B Album with Black Radio III and Samara Joy for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album with Linger Awhile. Plus, Wichita's own Rudy Love Jr. shares insight on recording the groovy tune "Lisette".

This week's DoubleTake includes singer/songwriter Billy Joel with the 1977 classic, "Just The Way You Are" and a fantastic cover by a man dubbed the "Velvet Voice of Love," Mr. Barry White.