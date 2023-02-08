© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

The 'Velvet Voice of Love' and more Valentine's Day feelings

By Carla Eckels
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, February 12

It's all about love this week on Soulsations, including songs by two artists who recently took home 2023 Grammy awards: Robert Glasper for Best R&B Album with Black Radio III and Samara Joy for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album with Linger Awhile. Plus, Wichita's own Rudy Love Jr. shares insight on recording the groovy tune "Lisette".

This week's DoubleTake includes singer/songwriter Billy Joel with the 1977 classic, "Just The Way You Are" and a fantastic cover by a man dubbed the "Velvet Voice of Love," Mr. Barry White.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels