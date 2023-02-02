© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

Have a 'Good Time' with Anthony Ramos on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, February 5

We’ll have a “Good Time” with new music by singer/actor Anthony Ramos, who originated dual roles in Broadway’s Hamilton. Also hear grooves "Sweet Harmony” by MF Robots and “Too Much” by Mark Ronson featuring Lucky Daye. Plus, classics from The Spinners, Stevie Wonder, and the gospel jam “Act Like You Know” by Natalie Wilson and The S.O.P. Chorale.

This week’s DoubleTake is rockin’ music by The S.O.S. Band, “Take Your Time, (Do It Right)," along with a reggae-tinged cover by Max-A-Million.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
