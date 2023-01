Sunday, January 22

Hear a new single, "Family Time" by R&B soul singer Glenn Jones featuring Y'Anna Crawley. Also, the fantastic sounds of Charlie Wilson, George Benson, Patrice Rushen, Anthony Hamilton, Jill Scott, Brick, and inspiring gospel from Thomas Whitfield.

This week's DoubleTake is the slow jam "Everlasting Love" by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, who has so far won 10 Grammys in her career. Plus, an enticing cover by talented songstress, Vanessa Williams.