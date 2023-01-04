New Music from Devon Howard, I. Khan and Kirk Franklin

Sunday, January 8

It's new sounds from Baltimore’s Devon Howard, “Forever & Always” and I. Khan, the daughter of the legendary Chaka Kan, sails in with her new single “Love Ship.” Also, the new gospel release “Bless Me” by Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music, and groovin' jams from L.T.D., The Bar-Kays, Aretha Franklin, and Ashford & Simpson. We also remember Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of The Pointer Sisters, who passed away on December 31, 2022. She was 74 years old.

On this week’s DoubleTake, the enticing sounds of The Doobie Brothers with the 1978 classic “Minute by Minute” and a soulful cover by The Temptations.