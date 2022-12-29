© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

'Happy Feelin's' on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published December 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, January 1

We've got "Happy Feelin's" all hour long on Soulsations with groovin' music by The Baylor Project, the Sounds of Blackness, Robert Glasper, Marvin Gaye and The Emotions. Also, Wichita gospel artist Jermane Milton brings us uplifting sounds from his latest single, "This Joy." We'll "Raise The Bar" with the new single by Chris Jasper, formerly of The Isley Brothers, who describes this record as "extremely funky."

We'll chill and relax with this week's DoubleTake, the 1977 R&B classic, "Happy Feelin's" by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and a lovely cover by soulful artist Ledisi.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels