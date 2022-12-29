'Happy Feelin's' on Soulsations

Sunday, January 1

We've got "Happy Feelin's" all hour long on Soulsations with groovin' music by The Baylor Project, the Sounds of Blackness, Robert Glasper, Marvin Gaye and The Emotions. Also, Wichita gospel artist Jermane Milton brings us uplifting sounds from his latest single, "This Joy." We'll "Raise The Bar" with the new single by Chris Jasper, formerly of The Isley Brothers, who describes this record as "extremely funky."

We'll chill and relax with this week's DoubleTake, the 1977 R&B classic, "Happy Feelin's" by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and a lovely cover by soulful artist Ledisi.

