Soulsations

A Soulsations Christmas party

By Carla Eckels
Published December 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST
Sunday, December 25

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s an hour of Christmas music including new sounds by Con Funk Shun with “A Christmas Kind of Day.” We’ll do some dancing in December to Earth, Wind & Fire and enjoy the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, John Legend, Kurtis Blow, Fantasia, and The Temptations. Gospel Great CeCe Winans reminds us it’s “Giving Season,” and we’ll share a chart-topping Christmas song translated into nearly 30 languages, “Emmanuel,” by Norman Hutchins and JDI Christmas.

This week’s DoubleTake is a vivid interpretation of the “Little Drummer Boy” by Donald Lawrence featuring The Tri-City Singers and a groovin’ up-tempo version by Anthony Hamilton.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
