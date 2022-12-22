A Soulsations Christmas party

Sunday, December 25

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s an hour of Christmas music including new sounds by Con Funk Shun with “A Christmas Kind of Day.” We’ll do some dancing in December to Earth, Wind & Fire and enjoy the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, John Legend, Kurtis Blow, Fantasia, and The Temptations. Gospel Great CeCe Winans reminds us it’s “Giving Season,” and we’ll share a chart-topping Christmas song translated into nearly 30 languages, “Emmanuel,” by Norman Hutchins and JDI Christmas.

This week’s DoubleTake is a vivid interpretation of the “Little Drummer Boy” by Donald Lawrence featuring The Tri-City Singers and a groovin’ up-tempo version by Anthony Hamilton.

