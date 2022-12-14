© 2022 KMUW
A Christmas remake of a song by a Wichita Icon

By Carla Eckels
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST
Rudy-Love-I-Miss-You-Most-of-All-at-Christmas.png
Courtesy of Robert Love
/
Rudy Love in the music video for "I Miss You Most of All at Christmas”

Sunday, December 18

Coming up on Soulsations, we'll hear a new remake of a Christmas song by a Wichita icon, first recorded 40 years ago. Hear Rudy Love with "I Miss You Most of All at Christmas.” Rudy Love’s brother, singer/songwriter Bob Love and co-writer John Salem share the backstory behind the beautiful tune. Also, new holiday sounds from Alicia Keys and BLU2TH, Shawn Stockman & Vadé.

This week’s DoubleTake is the playful and engaging 1965 classic, "Linus and Lucy" by Vince Guaraldi Trio from A Charlie Brown Christmas and a jazzy version from the Wynton Marsalis Septet.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
