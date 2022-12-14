A Christmas remake of a song by a Wichita Icon

Sunday, December 18

Coming up on Soulsations, we'll hear a new remake of a Christmas song by a Wichita icon, first recorded 40 years ago. Hear Rudy Love with "I Miss You Most of All at Christmas.” Rudy Love’s brother, singer/songwriter Bob Love and co-writer John Salem share the backstory behind the beautiful tune. Also, new holiday sounds from Alicia Keys and BLU2TH, Shawn Stockman & Vadé.

This week’s DoubleTake is the playful and engaging 1965 classic, "Linus and Lucy" by Vince Guaraldi Trio from A Charlie Brown Christmas and a jazzy version from the Wynton Marsalis Septet.