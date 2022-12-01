© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Celebrating the Christmas Season on Soulsations

Published December 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST
Sunday, December 4

We're celebrating the season with new Christmas music by Con Funk Shun. The legendary band recently released their first Christmas album, Home for Christmas. We also have holiday sounds from The Whispers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dave Koz featuring Sheila E. and Jonathan Butler, Whitney Houston, and the latest release from Malaysian singer/songwriter Yuna.

This week’s DoubleTake features the tune “My Favorite Things” by soulful vocalist Luther Vandross, and a brand-new version by Con Funk Shun. Founder and lead singer Michael Cooper explains why he decided to record the song after listening to the Luther Vandross track for several years.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
