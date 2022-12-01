Celebrating the Christmas Season on Soulsations

Sunday, December 4

We're celebrating the season with new Christmas music by Con Funk Shun. The legendary band recently released their first Christmas album, Home for Christmas. We also have holiday sounds from The Whispers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dave Koz featuring Sheila E. and Jonathan Butler, Whitney Houston, and the latest release from Malaysian singer/songwriter Yuna.

This week’s DoubleTake features the tune “My Favorite Things” by soulful vocalist Luther Vandross, and a brand-new version by Con Funk Shun. Founder and lead singer Michael Cooper explains why he decided to record the song after listening to the Luther Vandross track for several years.