Soulsations

Songs that make us feel thankful

Published November 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST
Sunday, November 20

As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, we have a great hour of tunes that remind us to be grateful, including music from Motown Supreme, Diana Ross, whose Thank You album was recently nominated for a Grammy. Also, a rousing "Thank You" gospel classic from Walter Hawkins' Love Alive IV and an encore segment with Wichita's own Rudy and Bob Love talking about their inspiring song, "I Thank You, Lord."

This week's DoubleTake takes us back with the lyrics "Diamond in the back, sunroof top, diggin' the scene with a gangsta lean." It's the 1972 groove, "Be Thankful For What You Got" by William DeVaughn, and a 2020 cover by Lucky Daye, Big Freedia and BJRNCK.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
