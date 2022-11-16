Songs that make us feel thankful

Sunday, November 20

As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, we have a great hour of tunes that remind us to be grateful, including music from Motown Supreme, Diana Ross, whose Thank You album was recently nominated for a Grammy. Also, a rousing "Thank You" gospel classic from Walter Hawkins' Love Alive IV and an encore segment with Wichita's own Rudy and Bob Love talking about their inspiring song, "I Thank You, Lord."

This week's DoubleTake takes us back with the lyrics "Diamond in the back, sunroof top, diggin' the scene with a gangsta lean." It's the 1972 groove, "Be Thankful For What You Got" by William DeVaughn, and a 2020 cover by Lucky Daye, Big Freedia and BJRNCK.