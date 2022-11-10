Soulsations celebrates 'Black Panter: Wakanda Forever'

Sunday, November 13

Soulsations has music to get you on your feet. Hear the new groovin' single "Jele" by South African artist DBN Gogo, featuring Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa. It's from the movie soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We'll also hear the latest from Cimafunk and George Clinton and classics from The Brother's Johnson, Anita Baker and Morris Day & The Time, who will receive the 'Legend' award at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

This week's DoubleTake is from my very cool son, Samuel Eckels. He chose "Love, Love, Love" by the incomparable Donny Hathaway and a cover by the talented Ruben Studdard.