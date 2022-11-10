© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations celebrates 'Black Panter: Wakanda Forever'

Published November 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST
Sunday, November 13

Soulsations has music to get you on your feet. Hear the new groovin' single "Jele" by South African artist DBN Gogo, featuring Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa. It's from the movie soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We'll also hear the latest from Cimafunk and George Clinton and classics from The Brother's Johnson, Anita Baker and Morris Day & The Time, who will receive the 'Legend' award at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

This week's DoubleTake is from my very cool son, Samuel Eckels. He chose "Love, Love, Love" by the incomparable Donny Hathaway and a cover by the talented Ruben Studdard.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
