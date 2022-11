Sunday, November 6

Soulsations highlights the music from 70s band War throughout November. Plus, we'll hear a new single from Rihanna, classics from The Gap Band and the Ohio Players, and the latest inspirational music by gospel icon CeCe Winans.

This week’s Doubletake is the tune “Somebody Else’s Guy” by R&B vocalist Jocelyn Brown and a cover by singer/songwriter CeCe Peniston.