Facing the Funk

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll hear some funky tunes from Cameo. The 70s band re-issued the album In the Face of Funk, which was first released 28 years ago. We’ll also share more of their classics along with Prince, The Supremes and War.

We’ll be cruzin’ on this week’s DoubleTake to a song chosen by Houston native Gary Carter. He’s selected the captivating tune, “Golden Time of Day,” by legendary band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and also covered by one of Motown’s finest, Kem.

