Soulsations

New Music from Maysa

Published October 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT


Sunday, October 16

Coming up on Soulsations, hear the brand new and engaging single "Whatever" by Maysa. The jazz/soul singer was formerly a part of Stevie Wonder's backup group Wonderlove and in the band Incognito. We'll also hear classics by The Main Ingredient, Instant Funk, Cameo, and a gospel jam from Kirk Franklin featuring Da' T.R.U.T.H.

This week's DoubleTake is the 1980 love ballad "You Bring Me Joy" originally recorded by Norman Connors and featuring the vocals of Adaritha, followed by a 1986 well-beloved cover by the one and only Grammy award-winning Anita Baker.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
