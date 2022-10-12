New Music from Maysa

Sunday, October 16

Coming up on Soulsations, hear the brand new and engaging single "Whatever" by Maysa. The jazz/soul singer was formerly a part of Stevie Wonder's backup group Wonderlove and in the band Incognito. We'll also hear classics by The Main Ingredient, Instant Funk, Cameo, and a gospel jam from Kirk Franklin featuring Da' T.R.U.T.H.

This week's DoubleTake is the 1980 love ballad "You Bring Me Joy" originally recorded by Norman Connors and featuring the vocals of Adaritha, followed by a 1986 well-beloved cover by the one and only Grammy award-winning Anita Baker.