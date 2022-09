Sunday, October 2

Soulsations has a great hour of music in store, including a new “Make The Call (Two Soul Fusion Boogie Remix)” by MF Robots (Music For Robots). We’ll enjoy the jazzy sounds of George Benson, a funky groove from Parliament, and an uplifting, inspirational tune from Mary Mary.

Our DoubleTake is the beautiful ballad “Gloria” by the classic R&B band Enchantment and a masterful cover by Jesse Powell.