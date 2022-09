Sunday, September 18

Soulsations remembers Ramsey Lewis. The renowned jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner died September 12 at the age of 87. We’ll share his music, including his rousing gospel version of “Wade in the Water” and his refreshing tune “Sun Goddess” with Earth Wind & Fire.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “All This Love” by DeBarge and a jazzy version by Ramsey Lewis and Nancy Wilson.