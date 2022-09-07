© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

A New Duet from Ron Isley and Beyoncé

Published September 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
Sunday, September 11

Coming up on Soulsations, it's a new engaging duet from Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé. The soulful ballad is a remake of The Isley Brothers' song "Make Me Say It Again, Girl Pts. 1 & 2." It will be featured on The Isley Brothers' upcoming album. Also, hear the dynamic band Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Hall & Oates, and an empowering gospel tune from Will Downing.

Stick around for a DoubleTake from Kansas City's Ed Mentee. His selection is the funky tune "Cold Sweat" by the Godfather of Soul James Brown and a cover by Maloko and Vincent Nguini.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
