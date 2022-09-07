A New Duet from Ron Isley and Beyoncé

Sunday, September 11

Coming up on Soulsations, it's a new engaging duet from Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé. The soulful ballad is a remake of The Isley Brothers' song "Make Me Say It Again, Girl Pts. 1 & 2." It will be featured on The Isley Brothers' upcoming album. Also, hear the dynamic band Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Hall & Oates, and an empowering gospel tune from Will Downing.

Stick around for a DoubleTake from Kansas City's Ed Mentee. His selection is the funky tune "Cold Sweat" by the Godfather of Soul James Brown and a cover by Maloko and Vincent Nguini.

