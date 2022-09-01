A Conversation with Con Funk Shun's Michael Cooper

Sunday, September 4

Coming up on Soulsations, music and conversation with Michael Cooper, the founder of the 1970s and 1980s R&B band Con Funk Shun.

Courtesy of Michael Cooper

The legendary lead singer/songwriter and guitarist discusses the band's elation about megastars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who make up Silk Sonic and their new cover of the Con Funk Shun ballad, "Love's Train." The original tune was released by the band 40 years ago. Michael Cooper and band member Felton C. Pilate are credited with writing the song featuring re-worked Cooper's lyrics. The recognition of the ballad has ignited new fans of the band and a new tour.

Cooper shares stories behind a string of their hit records, including "Ffun," "Juicy" and "ConFunkShunizeya."

Plus, hear Cooper's choice for this week's signature segment, DoubleTake, and he shares his favorite Con Funk Shun song.

Cooper also discusses what excites him about being on stage now after decades of touring.

