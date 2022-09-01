© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

A Conversation with Con Funk Shun's Michael Cooper

Published September 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Sunday, September 4

Coming up on Soulsations, music and conversation with Michael Cooper, the founder of the 1970s and 1980s R&B band Con Funk Shun.

The legendary lead singer/songwriter and guitarist discusses the band's elation about megastars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who make up Silk Sonic and their new cover of the Con Funk Shun ballad, "Love's Train." The original tune was released by the band 40 years ago. Michael Cooper and band member Felton C. Pilate are credited with writing the song featuring re-worked Cooper's lyrics. The recognition of the ballad has ignited new fans of the band and a new tour.

Cooper shares stories behind a string of their hit records, including "Ffun," "Juicy" and "ConFunkShunizeya."

Plus, hear Cooper's choice for this week's signature segment, DoubleTake, and he shares his favorite Con Funk Shun song.

Cooper also discusses what excites him about being on stage now after decades of touring.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
