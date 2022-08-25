New music from Alex Isley and Jack Dine

Sunday, August 28

The new release "Such A Thing" by songstress Alex Isley and producer/musician Jack Dine is coming up. Alex is the daughter of R&B royalty, guitarist Ernie Isley, and was featured on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. We'll also hear the sounds of Skyy, The Jacksons, Stephanie Mills, The Temptations and Con Funk Shun. Plus, gospel producer and 10-time Grammy Award-winner Kevin Bond talks about his work on the Virtue song, "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."

This week's DoubleTake is the groovin' tune "My Sensitivity (Gets In The Way)" featuring two dynamic singers with their own versions: The legendary Luther Vandross and the talented Ledisi.