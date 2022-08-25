© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

New music from Alex Isley and Jack Dine

Published August 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, August 28

The new release "Such A Thing" by songstress Alex Isley and producer/musician Jack Dine is coming up. Alex is the daughter of R&B royalty, guitarist Ernie Isley, and was featured on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. We'll also hear the sounds of Skyy, The Jacksons, Stephanie Mills, The Temptations and Con Funk Shun. Plus, gospel producer and 10-time Grammy Award-winner Kevin Bond talks about his work on the Virtue song, "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."

This week's DoubleTake is the groovin' tune "My Sensitivity (Gets In The Way)" featuring two dynamic singers with their own versions: The legendary Luther Vandross and the talented Ledisi.

Tags

Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels