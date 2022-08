Sunday, August 21

Coming up on Soulsations, we're "Coastin'" with new music from jazz saxophonist Boney James featuring Lalah Hathaway. Hear groovin' tunes from The Bar-Kays, Cameo and The Gap Band, plus the latest gospel from Erica Campbell.

We'll also "Sing A Song" on this week's DoubleTake with Earth Wind and Fire with cover from the musical group On the Rocks.