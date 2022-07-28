New Single from Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Sunday, July 31

Coming up on Soulsations, musical ensemble Maverick City Music and gospel icon Kirk Franklin joined 1,300 inmates inside a Florida correctional facility to produce the new song, “Bless Me.” We’ll share that inspirational tune and a jazzy new single, “I Didn’t Mean It,” by vocalist Lindsey Webster featuring Brian Culbertson. We’ve also got classics from Chicago, DeBarge and The Blackbyrds. Plus, Rose Royce founder Kenneth Copeland discusses creating the 1976 mega-hit “Car Wash.”

“Let’s Groove” to this week’s DoubleTake by Earth Wind & Fire, along with an acoustic cover by Cris Delanno.

