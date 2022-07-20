Remembering Michael Henderson

Sunday, July 24

This week on Soulsations, we remember singer, songwriter and bass innovator Michael Henderson. He passed away at age 71 on July 19. We’ll share his music, including the 1976 hit “You Are My Starship” for this week's DoubleTake. It’s the title track from the Norman Connors release featuring vocals by Henderson, and we've paired it with a tantalizing cover by Kenny Lattimore. Plus, hear the new single “Your Love Is” by Devon Howard, classics from The O’Jays and The Spinners featuring Dionne Warwick, and a jazzy gospel tune from Bernard Wright.