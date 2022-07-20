© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Remembering Michael Henderson

Published July 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
Sunday, July 24

This week on Soulsations, we remember singer, songwriter and bass innovator Michael Henderson. He passed away at age 71 on July 19. We’ll share his music, including the 1976 hit “You Are My Starship” for this week's DoubleTake. It’s the title track from the Norman Connors release featuring vocals by Henderson, and we've paired it with a tantalizing cover by Kenny Lattimore. Plus, hear the new single “Your Love Is” by Devon Howard, classics from The O’Jays and The Spinners featuring Dionne Warwick, and a jazzy gospel tune from Bernard Wright.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
