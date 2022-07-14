© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Get Energized with Jon Batiste's Album of the Year 'Freedom'

Published July 14, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
Sunday, July 17

We're waking up Sunday with energetic music from Jon Batiste. He won Album of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards for his latest project Freedom. We'll also hear classics from Teddy Pendergrass, Aretha Franklin, and Rose Royce, and we'll "Flirt" with a funky jam from Cameo.

A listener from St. Louis brings us this week's DoubleTake: the ever-so-engaging gospel tune "I Need Your Spirit" by gospel great Daryl Coley and a cover by the talented Melonie Daniels-Walker.

