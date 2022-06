Sunday, July 3

We have a new inspirational tune from Anthony David and Algebra Blessett called “Heaven.” Also, a perennial “Summertime” jam from DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, and we’ve “Got to Give it Up” for Marvin Gaye.

Karen Carter brings us this week’s DoubleTake just in time for backyard barbecues and dancing during this 4th of July weekend. Hear “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and a cover by Beyonce.