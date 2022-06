Sunday, June 26

Hear the groovin’ new tune “Gold (Nawfside Mix)” by MF Robots. We also have an interview with Gospel great Fred Hammond, who’s been in the music industry for 40 years. Hammond talks about some of his greatest hits like “No Weapon”, collaborating with Snoop Dogg, and his new projects in film.

Plus, Tara Johnson of Houston, Texas brings us this week’s DoubleTake: the 1972 classic “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts and a cover by The Isley Brothers.