New Music From PJ Morton featuring El DeBarge

Sunday, June 5

Coming up on Soulsations, hear new music from the talented PJ Morton featuring El DeBarge, and a new single, “Hallelujah” by Fred Hammond. The gospel great also shares how he created his classic song “No Weapon," a favorite tune by pop megastar Justin Bieber.

Also, we’ll groove to the sounds of Angie Stone, Luther Vandross, and Michael Jackson.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 gem “I’m Still in Love with You” by the legendary Al Green, and an attention-getting cover from Seal.