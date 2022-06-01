© 2022 KMUW
New Music From PJ Morton featuring El DeBarge

Published June 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Sunday, June 5

Coming up on Soulsations, hear new music from the talented PJ Morton featuring El DeBarge, and a new single, “Hallelujah” by Fred Hammond. The gospel great also shares how he created his classic song “No Weapon," a favorite tune by pop megastar Justin Bieber.
Also, we’ll groove to the sounds of Angie Stone, Luther Vandross, and Michael Jackson.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 gem “I’m Still in Love with You” by the legendary Al Green, and an attention-getting cover from Seal.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
