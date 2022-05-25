© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Wrapping Up Stevie Wonder Month

Published May 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT
Sunday, May 29

Coming up on Soulsations, we wrap up our month-long celebration of Stevie Wonder. The legendary performer turned 72 on May 13. Hear some of his timeless classics including "Living For the City" and "You Haven't Done Nuthin." Plus, Julius Thomas III — the Wichita State University alum who plays Alexander Hamilton on the Hamilton national tour — shares a fun story about Stevie Wonder. It happened backstage right after Thomas performed in the Broadway show Motown the Musical. We also remember R&B artist Bernard Wright, the Godson of Roberta Flack.

This week's DoubleTake is Wonder's 1973 hit "Too High" and a jazzy cover by Kansas City native and Grammy-winning guitarist Norman Brown with Boyz II Men and Stevie Wonder.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
