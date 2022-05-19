© 2022 KMUW
Celebrating Stevie Wonder with the Queen of Soul

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
Sunday, May 22

Coming up on Soulsations, we have more music from Stevie Wonder as we continue to celebrate the legendary performer's 72nd birthday on May 13. He was recently awarded the Legal Defense Fund’s inaugural Icon Award. Also, hear tunes from the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin with her version of Wonder’s “Until You Come Back To Me”, plus The Spinners and The Temptations. And we’ll share an uplifting gospel duet, “Too Close,” from The Williams Brothers featuring Stevie Wonder.

On this week’s DoubleTake, it’s Wonder’s number one hit “I Wish” with a cover by jazz artist Nguyên Lê.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In The Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
