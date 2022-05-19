Celebrating Stevie Wonder with the Queen of Soul

Sunday, May 22

Coming up on Soulsations, we have more music from Stevie Wonder as we continue to celebrate the legendary performer's 72nd birthday on May 13. He was recently awarded the Legal Defense Fund’s inaugural Icon Award. Also, hear tunes from the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin with her version of Wonder’s “Until You Come Back To Me”, plus The Spinners and The Temptations. And we’ll share an uplifting gospel duet, “Too Close,” from The Williams Brothers featuring Stevie Wonder.

On this week’s DoubleTake, it’s Wonder’s number one hit “I Wish” with a cover by jazz artist Nguyên Lê.