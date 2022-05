Sunday, May 15

We continue our Stevie Wonder Fest with songs by the musical superstar and others, including India.Arie and Omar Lye-Fook. Plus, this week's DoubleTake is "Summer Soft." It's taken from the 1976 album Songs In The Key Of Life, which legendary artist Elton John calls the best album ever made. Percussionist Frank Colón also does a flavorful version from his release, Latin Wonder.